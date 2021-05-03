Truist Securiti Weighs in on FireEye, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEYE)

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for FireEye in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the information security company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FireEye’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of FireEye stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,191,519 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $73,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,348 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,837,000. CRV LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,527,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,202 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after buying an additional 36,806 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FireEye by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,131,359 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $26,090,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.