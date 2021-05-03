Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Markel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $12.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $12.19. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $15.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $14.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $16.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $15.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $17.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $16.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $65.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,144.00.

MKL opened at $1,176.42 on Monday. Markel has a 52-week low of $761.06 and a 52-week high of $1,218.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,166.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1,060.29.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

