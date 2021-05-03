Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Lifted by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 516,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,098,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.6% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 104,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 16,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $29.87 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.