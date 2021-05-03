Truist Begins Coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Equities researchers at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on IOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of IOVA opened at $31.44 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $68,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,423,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,786,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,895,000 after purchasing an additional 573,719 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

