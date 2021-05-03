TrueDeck (TDP) Hits 1-Day Volume of $26,107.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 54.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 48.5% against the dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a total market cap of $507,148.28 and approximately $26,107.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.27 or 0.00848083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00096738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.98 or 0.08980550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048706 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

