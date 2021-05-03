Trane Technologies (TT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Trane Technologies to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Trane Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TT opened at $173.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.88. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $177.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

