Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 428,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,652,000 after acquiring an additional 229,868 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,149,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,880,000 after acquiring an additional 501,561 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $177.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

