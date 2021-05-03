Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,069 call options on the company. This is an increase of 310% compared to the average volume of 748 call options.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,139 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $952,632.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,067,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,720 shares of company stock worth $6,500,678. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

LSCC stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.45, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

