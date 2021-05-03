TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Short Interest Update

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 711,400 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 856,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPG RE Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,729,000 after acquiring an additional 139,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,635,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 138,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 298,726 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.46 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 304.82, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $958.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.95.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

