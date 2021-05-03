Total (EPA:FP) Given a €51.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

FP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Total and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price objective on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.89 ($52.81).

EPA:FP opened at €36.83 ($43.32) on Thursday. Total has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.79.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

