Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in April

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS TOTZF opened at $3.23 on Monday. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.56.

TOTZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

