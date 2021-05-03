Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 61.5% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of TMRAY opened at $50.11 on Monday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $50.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.97.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Tomra Systems ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection Solutions, Recycling Mining, and Food Solutions. The Collection Solutions division engages in the development, production, rental, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

