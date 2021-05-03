Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Tompkins Financial worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $78.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

