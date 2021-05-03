Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 31st total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Toho stock remained flat at $$36.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.25. Toho has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

Get Toho alerts:

About Toho

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Toho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.