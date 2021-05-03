Timothy V. Williams Sells 2,406 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:PRO traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 169,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,312. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PROS by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 43,579 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,004,000 after purchasing an additional 113,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

PRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

