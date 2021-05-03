Timothy V. Williams Sells 2,406 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,176.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:PRO traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $42.65. The stock had a trading volume of 169,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,312. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.
PRO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.
