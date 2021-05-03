thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €14.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TKA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.51 ($14.72).

FRA TKA opened at €11.12 ($13.08) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.59. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

