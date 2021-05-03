ThoreCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $51,883.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One ThoreCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $11,262.56 or 0.19400965 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market capitalization of $976.31 million and $51,883.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00064828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00278778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $640.74 or 0.01103745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.64 or 0.00728047 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,140.55 or 1.00153279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThoreCoin Coin Profile

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,686 coins. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreCoin is https://reddit.com/r/ThoreCoin . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “THR represents a basket of top-traded high-demand coins Simply put, it’s a Basket of Multiple cryptocurrencies in which the user can invest by buying tokens, without the need to buy each cryptocurrency separately It’s an opportunity to participate in the growth of cryptocurrencies It’s a simple and comprehensible solution as the user need to monitor only one price – the price of the #THR Token by buying a token, user gets a share in this portfolio, THR token is traded like any other coin 24/7. Thorecoin has moved from Ethereum to Waves “

ThoreCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

