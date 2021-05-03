Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

TRI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.18.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.65. 33,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $93.18.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 338.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,890,000 after purchasing an additional 771,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 801,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,624,000 after purchasing an additional 471,407 shares in the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.