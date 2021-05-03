Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) Short Interest Update

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RACA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 561,600 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,859,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Therapeutics Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,950,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Therapeutics Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RACA traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,779. Therapeutics Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $21.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.74.

Therapeutics Acquisition Corp., doing business as Research Alliance Corp. I, does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutics Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.