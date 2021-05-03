The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce $1.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. The Western Union reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.97.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, insider Jean Claude Farah sold 28,157 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $660,281.65. Insiders sold a total of 324,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,531 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $94,090,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 11,967.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,476,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,217 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Western Union by 2,803.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,914 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $28,074,000.

WU stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

