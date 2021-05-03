The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Boosted by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 5,025.7% in the 1st quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 413,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $76,326,000 after purchasing an additional 405,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $657,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $41,743,050.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $186.02 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $98.86 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The firm has a market cap of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.17 and a 200-day moving average of $169.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

