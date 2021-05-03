The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lifted by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

NYSE DIS opened at $186.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $98.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.