The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $10,321,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $231.16 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $120.74 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $238.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

In related news, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total transaction of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

