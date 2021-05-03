The Sandbox Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134.44 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $446.04 million and $134.44 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00185319 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

