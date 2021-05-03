The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HIG. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $65.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

