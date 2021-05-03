The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $40.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.11.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total transaction of $121,430.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,706 shares of company stock worth $3,198,179. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

