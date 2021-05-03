The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €78.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Friday. Basf has a 1 year low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The business has a 50-day moving average of €71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -271.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

