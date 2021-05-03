The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in The Gap were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in The Gap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in The Gap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $34.86.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $142,368.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,728 shares in the company, valued at $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 434,720 shares of company stock worth $13,437,794. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

