The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:GRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. 22,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,743. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 49,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,109,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 331.0% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 206,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 158,372 shares in the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

