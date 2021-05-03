The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:GRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. 22,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,743. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.90.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.
About The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
