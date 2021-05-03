The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Decreased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,819 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $234.31 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.91.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.