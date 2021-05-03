The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TBBK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 536,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,239. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.66. The Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

Get The Bancorp alerts:

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TBBK. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.