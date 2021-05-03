The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.19.

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. The AZEK has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,332 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,052 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 53.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of The AZEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after buying an additional 61,450 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The AZEK by 0.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 665,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in The AZEK by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in The AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $31,572,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

