TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $125.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded TFI International to an outperformer rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $87.65 on Thursday. TFI International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

