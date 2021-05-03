TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $125.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
TFII has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded TFI International to an outperformer rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.45.
Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $87.65 on Thursday. TFI International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $88.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
