Textron (NYSE:TXT) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Textron (NYSE:TXT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.30.

NYSE:TXT opened at $64.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

