Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Director Sells $689,600.00 in Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00.

TXT opened at $64.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Textron by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 40.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

