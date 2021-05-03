Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.1% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $180.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.23 and a 200 day moving average of $169.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,267 shares of company stock worth $44,227,676. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

