Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

TEVA opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 278,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

