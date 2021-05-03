Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $860.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to $860.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $704.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $686.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $655.42. Tesla has a 1-year low of $139.60 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 486.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.