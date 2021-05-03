Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Increased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $18.22 on Monday, hitting $691.22. 377,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,346,836. The company has a market cap of $665.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.60 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $686.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

