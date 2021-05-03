Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRNO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.63.

TRNO stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

