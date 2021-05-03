TENT Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last week, TENT has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $374,228.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.31 or 0.00436317 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00169131 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00205221 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011918 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004972 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000424 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 123% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 34,936,820 coins and its circulating supply is 34,859,728 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

