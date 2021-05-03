Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.51. Tenneco reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 329%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

TEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 5,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,059. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 372,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $4,037,187.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 67,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $736,610.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,459,086 shares of company stock valued at $143,958,312 in the last 90 days. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

