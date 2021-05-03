Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Head-To-Head Contrast

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bandwidth and Tenable, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 1 7 0 2.88 Tenable 0 1 11 0 2.92

Bandwidth presently has a consensus target price of $192.86, indicating a potential upside of 45.88%. Tenable has a consensus target price of $53.23, indicating a potential upside of 41.95%. Given Bandwidth’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Tenable.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and Tenable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -8.90% 0.86% 0.45% Tenable -18.87% -56.02% -10.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Tenable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bandwidth and Tenable’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $232.59 million 14.21 $2.49 million ($0.43) -307.44 Tenable $354.59 million 11.16 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -43.10

Bandwidth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenable. Bandwidth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenable, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenable has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Tenable on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance. The company also offers Tenable.ot, an on-premises solution that provides threat detection and mitigation, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities to protect OT environments, including industrial networks. In addition, it provides Nessus Professional, a vulnerability assessment solution for identifying security vulnerabilities, configuration issues, and malware; and Nessus Essentials, which includes vulnerability and configuration assessment for a limited number of assets. Tenable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

