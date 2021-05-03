Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Short Interest Up 26.1% in April

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.64. 17,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,510. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -47.06 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 52 week low of $24.42 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,687,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 647,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,148,886.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,148 shares of company stock worth $12,897,415. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tenable by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Tenable by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 976,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after purchasing an additional 192,220 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Tenable by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 271,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

