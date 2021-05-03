Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Telos Corporation is a provider of cyber, cloud and enterprise security solutions for the security-conscious organizations. Telos Corporation is based in ASHBURN, Va. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TLS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of TLS opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.72. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

In related news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $3,375,405.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at about $273,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

