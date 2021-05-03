Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 245 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UPS traded up $8.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.57. 181,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $184.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

