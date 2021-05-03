Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $326.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,353,283. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.76 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,656,161 shares of company stock valued at $473,752,646. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

