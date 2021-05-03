Telos Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

PSX stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,963. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.86.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.