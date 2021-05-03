Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,335 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $1,402,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.85. 4,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.83 and its 200 day moving average is $253.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.80 and a 12 month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.36.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

