Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $12.93 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $301,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $62.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,950. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.